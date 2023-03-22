UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoits Arrested, Illegal Weapons, Motorcycle Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Two dacoits arrested, illegal weapons, motorcycle recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Sadar police have arrested two dacoits and recovered illegal weapons, stolen motorcycle and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police on a tip-off conducted a raid on Dawood Colony and arrested two active members of a dacoit gang including Shehzad and Abid, who were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered illicit pistols, mobile phones, cash and a stolen motorcycle from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery Progress From

Recent Stories

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety ..

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety of family-friendly initiative ..

7 minutes ago
 Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic p ..

Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic poetry series launched on World ..

7 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ram ..

UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ramadan

7 minutes ago
 Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com ..

Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com to enter new global logistics ..

7 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil up US$3.48 to US$75.20

Kuwait crude oil up US$3.48 to US$75.20

8 minutes ago
 DEWA enhances effective contribution to sustainabi ..

DEWA enhances effective contribution to sustainability of water resources on Wor ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.