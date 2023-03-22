Two dacoits arrested, illegal weapons, motorcycle recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Sadar police have arrested two dacoits and recovered illegal weapons, stolen motorcycle and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police on a tip-off conducted a raid on Dawood Colony and arrested two active members of a dacoit gang including Shehzad and Abid, who were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered illicit pistols, mobile phones, cash and a stolen motorcycle from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.