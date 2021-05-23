Two dacoits arrested in encounter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Two dacoits were arrested in an encounter with police at islam Pura area here on Sunday.

The police said that Dolphin Squad was on routine patrolling at the said area when the dacoits were fleeing after looting a citizen at out fall road.

On the information, Dolphin Squad officials reached the spot.

The dacoits opened fire when they saw the police team on which police also returned fire.

As a result, a dacoit received bullet injuries while another escaped from the scene.

The police arrested the both dacoits. The arrested dacoits was involved inmany cases.