Two Dacoits Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:01 PM

Two dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two dacoits and recovered five motorcycles and weapons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two dacoits and recovered five motorcycles and weapons. A police spokesman said on a tip-off the police conducted raid and arrested Ali Haidar and Athar who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity and robberycases.

The police also recovered five motorcycles, Rs 210,000 and weapons from their possession.

More Stories From Pakistan

