Two Dacoits Arrested In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 13 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 03:47 PM

Lundianwala police arrested two dacoits along with illegal weapons from its jurisdiction late Monday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Lundianwala police arrested two dacoits along with illegal weapons from its jurisdiction late Monday night.

A police spokesman said that a police team on a tip-off conducted raid at Barry Mor stop at Jaranwala Road and nabbed two dacoits Bashir Ahmad and Ameer Ahmad while their third accomplice Shahid Bhatti managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police recovered unlicensed weapons from their possession and locked them behind the bars for further investigation.

The outlaws were wanted in a number of dacoity and robbery cases and they had injured a victim during robbery few days back.

