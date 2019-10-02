UrduPoint.com
Two Dacoits Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 02:12 PM

Madina town police arrested two dacoits during an encounter here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) -:Madina town police arrested two dacoits during an encounter here on Wednesday.

Police spokesman said that the team during patrolling received information that four dacoits riding on motorcycles looted a citizen near Faizan-e-Madina chowk.The team chased and cordoned them near Hockey stadium Susan road.

The dacoits open fire at the police party and during cross firing the police arrested two bandits while their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The police recovered 13 mobile phones, cash amounting to Rs 11000, two pistols and two motorcycles from their possession.

Those arrested included-- Shoaib and Ali Nauman.

A special team was constituted for tracing out whereabouts of the escapees who were identified as Fayyaz of Jhal Sitiana Road and Khizar of Elahiabad.

The accused were locked behind the bars and further investigation was underway, spokesman added.

