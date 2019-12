(@FahadShabbir)

Jhang Bazaar police have arrested two dacoits and recovered two pistols from their possessions on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) : Jhang Bazaar police have arrested two dacoits and recovered two pistols from their possessions on Saturday.

Police said that on a tip-off, SHO Jhang bazaar police conducted a raid at the hideout of criminals and arrested Akmal and his accomplice.

A case was registered against the accused and investigation was started.