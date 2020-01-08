UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dacoits Arrested In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:15 PM

Two dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

The Civil Lines police busted a two-member dacoit gang here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Civil Lines police busted a two-member dacoit gang here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson, a police team raided hideout of the criminals and arrested Naseer Ali and his accomplice and recovered two pistols of 30-bore from them.

The alleged dacoits have confessed to committing crimes in the limits of various police stations.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Etihad and Miral sign agreement naming Etihad Aren ..

21 minutes ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab recovered Rs ..

1 second ago

2019 second hottest year on record

6 minutes ago

Minister reviews measures taken by Punjab Environm ..

6 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan announced amazing price discounts ..

44 minutes ago

Wild jackal attack citizens

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.