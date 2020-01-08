Two Dacoits Arrested In Faisalabad
The Civil Lines police busted a two-member dacoit gang here on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Civil Lines police busted a two-member dacoit gang here on Wednesday.
According to police spokesperson, a police team raided hideout of the criminals and arrested Naseer Ali and his accomplice and recovered two pistols of 30-bore from them.
The alleged dacoits have confessed to committing crimes in the limits of various police stations.