Two dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Civil Lines police busted a two-member dacoit gang here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson, a police team raided hideout of the criminals and arrested Naseer Ali and his accomplice and recovered two pistols of 30-bore from them.

The alleged dacoits have confessed to committing crimes in the limits of various police stations.