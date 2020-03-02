Two dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

The police arrested two dacoits after an encounter in the area of Millat Town police station here on Sunday late night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) The police arrested two dacoits after an encounter in the area of Millat Town police station here on Sunday late night.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Jawans of Dolphin Force signaled a suspect motorcycle carrying two persons near Lateef Garden at night.

The motorcyclists instead of stopping opened indiscriminate firing.

During this encounter, one outlaw received bullet injuries and fell down while the Dolphin Force succeeded in arresting both criminals from the spot.

The police shifted the injured dacoit to hospital who was identified as Abdur Rehman and his accomplice Inaamul Haq.

The police also recovered weapons, motorcycle and other items from their possession while further investigation was underway.