UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dacoits Arrested In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:47 PM

Two dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

The police arrested two dacoits after an encounter in the area of Millat Town police station here on Sunday late night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) The police arrested two dacoits after an encounter in the area of Millat Town police station here on Sunday late night.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Jawans of Dolphin Force signaled a suspect motorcycle carrying two persons near Lateef Garden at night.

The motorcyclists instead of stopping opened indiscriminate firing.

During this encounter, one outlaw received bullet injuries and fell down while the Dolphin Force succeeded in arresting both criminals from the spot.

The police shifted the injured dacoit to hospital who was identified as Abdur Rehman and his accomplice Inaamul Haq.

The police also recovered weapons, motorcycle and other items from their possession while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Police Station Abdur Rehman Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health denies guests of two quarantine ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Police seize counterfeit watches worth AED1. ..

2 minutes ago

UNHCR's voluntary repatriation programme for Afgha ..

3 minutes ago

Abdul Waheed allotted charge as SO (Admin) I&PR De ..

3 minutes ago

Speakers pay tributes to Quaid-e-Azam at celebrat ..

3 minutes ago

Pre-arrest bail plea of 7 accused involved in murd ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.