Two dacoits arrested in Islamabad during encounter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have foiled a robbery attempt in Islamabad and arrested two dacoits while two policemen also got injured here on Saturday.

Police personnel rushed to the spot on a tip-off that dacoits have entered a house in Sector G-11 of the Federal capital.

In exchange of fire two policemen got seriously injured while two dacoits were arrested.

According to sources, one dacoit managed to escape while injured. The injured cops are being treated at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman also visited to inquire about their health.