Two Dacoits Arrested In Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 09:34 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Investigation Police Shahdara have smashed a dacoit gang and arrested its two member.
The police also recovered stolen items,Rs 2 lac in cash and illegal weapons from their possessions.
Sp City Investigation Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha constituted a special team led by DSP Shahdara Aaga Nasar arrested the accused- Farhan and his accomplish Naeem.
The police had traced many cases of dacoity against them in different police stations.
Sp City said that campaign will be continued againstprofessional criminal elements.