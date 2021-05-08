Two dacoits arrested in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Investigation Police Shahdara have smashed a dacoit gang and arrested its two member.

The police also recovered stolen items,Rs 2 lac in cash and illegal weapons from their possessions.

Sp City Investigation Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha constituted a special team led by DSP Shahdara Aaga Nasar arrested the accused- Farhan and his accomplish Naeem.

The police had traced many cases of dacoity against them in different police stations.

Sp City said that campaign will be continued againstprofessional criminal elements.