Two Dacoits Arrested In Police Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Two dacoits arrested in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The police arrested two dacoits during an encounter in the area of Madina Town police station.

Police said here on Monday that a team of dolphin force was on its routine patrolling when spotted two suspects near Dera Faiz Ullah Kamoka late Sunday night.The team intercepted them but they opened fire and escaped from the scene.

The dolphin force called police help and started chasing them. The police encircled them after some distance and directed the outlaws to surrender but they again opened blunt firing on the police team.

The police retaliated and overpowered both the criminals who were also wanted by the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

One of the accused suffered injuries and was shifted to hospital.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

