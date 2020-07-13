UrduPoint.com
Two Dacoits Arrested, Two Escape After Police Encounter

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 01:20 PM

Two dacoits arrested, two escape after police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The police arrested two dacoits, while two others managed to escape from the scene after an alleged encounter during wee hours on Monday in the area of Ghulam Muhammadabad police station.

A police spokesman said that police received information that four armed bandits snatched a motorcycle,Rs.185,000/- in cash from a citizen at gunpoint near graveyard on Qaim Sain Road.

The team reached the spot and besieged the outlaws at Rasheedabad road.The police ordered the outlaws for surrender but they opened indiscriminate fire at police party.

The police returned fire and during this encounter two bandits received bullet injuries and fell on the ground,while their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The police arrested the injured dacoits who were later on identified as Mehmood alias Mooda son of Ghulam Rasool and Ali Adnan son of Muhammad Hafeez who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity and other cases.

The police recovered snatched money of Rs.185,000/- and Honda 125 motorcycle from their possession and shifted them to hospital.

Raids were being conducted to arrest the escapees,said police.

