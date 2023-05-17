UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoits Arrested, Two Motorcycles, Weapons And Cash Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Two dacoits arrested, two motorcycles, weapons and cash recovered

Sadar police have claimed to arrest two dacoits and recovered two looted snatched motorcycles, illegal weapons, cash and other items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ):Sadar police have claimed to arrest two dacoits and recovered two looted snatched motorcycles, illegal weapons, cash and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that SHO Sadar police station Inspector Rana Umar Daraz on a tip-off conducted raid near Chak No.

228-RB Bypass and nabbed two active members of a gang including Abu Sufiyan and Usman who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered two motorcycles, three mobile phones, illegal weapons, cash and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Robbery Progress From

Recent Stories

SU students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee ..

SU students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee by May 26

3 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and S ..

15 minutes ago
 Rice cultivation on left bank of Indus River banne ..

Rice cultivation on left bank of Indus River banned

3 minutes ago
 Finnish Embassy Limited in Banking Services on Rec ..

Finnish Embassy Limited in Banking Services on Reciprocity Principle - Russian E ..

3 minutes ago
 Budapest Says Will Not Agree to Allocate Kiev Fund ..

Budapest Says Will Not Agree to Allocate Kiev Funds While OTP Bank in 'War Spons ..

3 minutes ago
 Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar ..

Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar players, historic triumphs

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.