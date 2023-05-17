Two dacoits arrested, two motorcycles, weapons and cash recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sadar police have claimed to arrest two dacoits and recovered two looted snatched motorcycles, illegal weapons, cash and other items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ):Sadar police have claimed to arrest two dacoits and recovered two looted snatched motorcycles, illegal weapons, cash and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that SHO Sadar police station Inspector Rana Umar Daraz on a tip-off conducted raid near Chak No.

228-RB Bypass and nabbed two active members of a gang including Abu Sufiyan and Usman who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered two motorcycles, three mobile phones, illegal weapons, cash and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.