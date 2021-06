SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The police arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons and items on Wednesday.

According to the police, officials arrested Toqueerul Hassan and Faisal besides recoveringtwo motorcycles, two mobiles, Rs 34,000, weapons and several rounds.

The accused were wanted to the police in seven cases of dacoity and robbery.