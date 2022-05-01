Two dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :The police have arrested ring leaders of two dacoit gangs and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that Mamonkanjan police conducted raid on a tip-off and succeeded in arresting Asad Ali, ring leader of notorious dacoit gang whereas Mureedwala police nabbed ring leader of another dacoit gang.

These gangs were wanted to the police of different districts and a special police team was constituted to trace whereabouts of the remaining dacoits and arrest them at the earliest.

The police also recovered illicit weapons from the arrested ring leaders.

Further investigation was underway, he added.