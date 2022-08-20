UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2022 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said officials, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and arrested two accused, including Akbar and Nasir.

The accused were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Police recovered cash, weapons, mobile phones and other items while further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, City Jaranwala police also arrested 13 accused, including Dano Kumhar,who were wanted to the police in a double murder case. The accused had killed their two rivalson Defense View Road 10 days ago.

