Two dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Chak Jhumra police have arrested two dacoits and recovered a motorcycle, illicit weapons, cash and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Tahir Shabbir, on a tip-off, raided Shaheen Chowk and nabbed Saleem and Rizwan, who were wanted in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered a motorcycle, illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession.