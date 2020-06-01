Two dacoits arrested,two escaped in police encounter in Faisalabad

The police arrested two dacoits,while two others managed to escape after an encounter in the area of Saddar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The police arrested two dacoits,while two others managed to escape after an encounter in the area of Saddar police station.

Police said on Mnday that four armed bandits snatched cash and motorcycle from a citizen near Jaranwala road bypass late night. The victim called police on Rescue 15. On getting information, Jawans of elite force rushed to the spot and directed the outlaws for surrender but the accused opened indiscriminate fire and tried to flee away from the scene.

The police retaliated and during this encounter, two dacoits received bullet injuries and fell on the ground while their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness The police arrested two injured dacoits who were later on identified as Waqas son of Ghulam Dastgir, resident of Chak No.

237-RB and Muhammad Imran son of Akbar Ali resident of Shakeel Park Nishatabad.

The police recovered snatched motorcycle, weapons and other items from their possession and they were wanted to the police in a number of cases. Special police team has also been constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them at the earliest.