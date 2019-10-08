UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dacoits Caught In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:43 PM

Two dacoits caught in Sialkot

People on Tuesday caught two dacoits near Pasrur bypass, in the jurisdiction of Daska Sadr police station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :People on Tuesday caught two dacoits near Pasrur bypass, in the jurisdiction of Daska Sadr police station.

According to police, two robbers were looting people near Pasrur bypass when local people encircled them and caught.

The mob thrashed the outlaws and later handed them over to police.

The robbers had injured a man during the spree.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Man Daska Pasrur Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Distributes Tents, Rations In Earthq ..

7 minutes ago

2-days National Workshop on “Brucella Diagnostic ..

11 minutes ago

OSCE Chief to Visit Serbia for Talks With Top Offi ..

3 minutes ago

Seven 'extortionists' held in crackdown in Multan

3 minutes ago

AJK marks 14th anniversary of October 8, 2005 ear ..

3 minutes ago

German Chancellor, EU Parliament Head Meet in Berl ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.