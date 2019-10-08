Two dacoits caught in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :People on Tuesday caught two dacoits near Pasrur bypass, in the jurisdiction of Daska Sadr police station

According to police, two robbers were looting people near Pasrur bypass when local people encircled them and caught.

The mob thrashed the outlaws and later handed them over to police.

The robbers had injured a man during the spree.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.