Two Dacoits Caught In Sialkot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:43 PM
People on Tuesday caught two dacoits near Pasrur bypass, in the jurisdiction of Daska Sadr police station
According to police, two robbers were looting people near Pasrur bypass when local people encircled them and caught.
The mob thrashed the outlaws and later handed them over to police.
The robbers had injured a man during the spree.
Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to nearby hospital.
Police have registered a case and started investigation.