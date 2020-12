(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two robbery wanted in several crimes of dacoity.

Mureedwala police raided and arrested two criminals identified as Azeem and Shahzeb andrecovered two stolen motorbikes and illicit weapons from their possession.

Investigation was underway.