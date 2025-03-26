Two dacoits held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Satiana police arrested two-member dacoit dang and recovered looted booty from their possession on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the team on a tip-off, raided and arrested a two-member Shafoo gang.

Police recovered Rs 500,000 , 3 motorcycles, 2 pistols and other valuables.

The accused were wanted by the police in 14 cases of dacoity and highway robberies.

Police have initiated legal action against them.