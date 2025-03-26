Two Dacoits Held
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Satiana police arrested two-member dacoit dang and recovered looted booty from their possession on Wednesday.
According to police sources, the team on a tip-off, raided and arrested a two-member Shafoo gang.
Police recovered Rs 500,000 , 3 motorcycles, 2 pistols and other valuables.
The accused were wanted by the police in 14 cases of dacoity and highway robberies.
Police have initiated legal action against them.
Recent Stories
UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash
FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..
MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System
The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutral ..
Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in final T20I match
Dubai Customs fosters client partnerships with a Ramadan suhoor gathering
Vivo Announces Robotics Lab and Showcases its First Mixed-Reality Headset at the ..
Forged for the Future: The Rise of Ultra-Resilient Metal Smartphones
Argentina secures World Cup spot with 4-1 victory over Brazil
AD Ports Group, Columbia Group form ship management joint venture
On behalf of UAE President, UAE Ambassador attends inauguration ceremony for Pre ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two dacoits held6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police hold meeting to discuss pending cases16 minutes ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb16 minutes ago
-
Tarar condoles demise of journalist Naveed Akbar’s father26 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for anti-polio arrangements26 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 55,200 cusecs water46 minutes ago
-
This Eid, Bring the Cinema Experience to Your Home57 minutes ago
-
DIG reviews security at mosques during Fajr prayers1 hour ago
-
Admin imposes fine Rs 300,000 over profiteering1 hour ago
-
PPSC announces results of various positions1 hour ago
-
One died, three injured in accident near Battal Tunnel on Hazara Expressway1 hour ago
-
Dacoit gang attacks police to free accomplices1 hour ago