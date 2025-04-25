Two dacoits held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Kotwali police arrested two alleged outlaws with a Mazda truck loaded with cloth costing more than Rs 10 million.

Police said here on Friday, the accused were held in the areas of Balochni police.SHO Kotwali Attique ul Rehman supervised the police teams which conducted the operation.

The accused were being interrogated.