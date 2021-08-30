Two dacoits held after police encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two dacoits after an encounter on Monday.

According to the Police spokesman, a patrolling team of B-Section police headed by SHO Zulfikar Arain, signalled four suspected bike riders but outlaws opened fire at the police team.

Police retaliated and arrested two suspected dacoits while two others had managed to escape.

Police also recovered one pistol, two rounds and two motorcycles from the possession of the arrested accused identified as Zohaib Chandio and Aamir Chandio.

Police spokesman said two notorious dacoits Nangar alias doctor and Salman had managed to escape.

The B-Section police also registered two cases under sections 353, 324, 34 PPC and 23 - A of Sindh Arms Act against the accused.

According to Police, during initial interrogation, both the accused admitted that they were part of a notorious dacoit gang and involved in several criminal activities.

In a separate action, SHO B-Section also arrested a drug peddler Bilal Qazi and seized 5 litre liquor from his possession and registered a case under sections 3/4 PEHO against the accused.