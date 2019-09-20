UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dacoits Held; Bikes And Gold Ornaments Recovered In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:13 PM

Two dacoits held; bikes and gold ornaments recovered in Islamabad

Islamabad Police have arrested two members of a dacoit's gang and recovered five bikes, gold ornaments, valuables and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested two members of a dacoit's gang and recovered five bikes, gold ornaments, valuables and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that a team headed by SHO Nilor police station Arshad Ali nabbed two members of a dacoit gang identified as Jaber Iqbal and Maqsood Aziz. Police team also recovered five motorbikes, gold ornaments, internet devices, valuable and weapons from their possession.

The nabbed persons, during preliminary investigation, have confessed to commit several dacoities in area of Khanna, Koral, Shehzad Town and Nilore police stations. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated overall performance of Nilor police team and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested these gangsters.

Related Topics

Islamabad Internet Police Police Station Arshad Ali Gold From

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

7 minutes ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

7 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

37 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

52 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

52 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.