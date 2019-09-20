Two dacoits held; bikes and gold ornaments recovered in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) : Islamabad Police have arrested two members of a dacoit's gang and recovered five bikes, gold ornaments, valuables and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that a team headed by SHO Nilor police station Arshad Ali nabbed two members of a dacoit gang identified as Jaber Iqbal and Maqsood Aziz. Police team also recovered five motorbikes, gold ornaments, internet devices, valuable and weapons from their possession.

The nabbed persons, during preliminary investigation, have confessed to commit several dacoities in area of Khanna, Koral, Shehzad Town and Nilore police stations. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated overall performance of Nilor police team and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested these gangsters.