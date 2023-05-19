UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoits Held During Alleged Police Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Two dacoits held during alleged police encounter

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Police Friday claimed to have arrested two dacoits while another managed to escape during an alleged encounter on May 18 night.

According to details, three dacoits were busy looting the people at Chak No 245/EB road last night.

Upon receiving the information, the station house officer Gaggu Mandi police station, Muhammad Arshad Sukhera along with a heavy police contingent arrived there.

The dacoits fled away towards the baseline on motorcycles after seeing the police.

The suspect started firing on police vehicles and managed to escape the scene by lifting a motorcycle.

Police chased the dacoits and arrested two namely Amir, Khizar Hayat resident of Pak Patan while their accomplice Amjad managed to flee by taking advantage of the crops.

