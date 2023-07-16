Open Menu

Two Dacoits Held During Police Encounter

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Two dacoits held during police encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two dacoits who were injured due to the firing of their own accomplices during police encounter in Makhdoom Rasheed area on Sunday.

According to details, three armed dacoits tried to loot a citizen near Babar chowk but they succeed to escape safely from there.

Upon receiving the information, SHO Makhdoom Rasheed Rashid Nadeem rushed to the spot and armed outlaws opened fire on police party. The official vehicle was damaged badly by the firing.

The police arrested the two dacoits who were injureddue to the firing of their own accomplices and shifted them to Nishtar Hospital for treatment. While another dacoit managed to flee by taking advantage of darkness. Police have cordoned off the area and started a search for the fleeing dacoit.

The arrested dacoits were identified as Muhammad Jamshaid and Irfan.

Police recovered motorcycle, two pistols and money from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused and launched further legal action.

