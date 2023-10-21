Two dacoits held during police encounter

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Two dacoits were arrested, while another managed to escape during a police encounter in the limits of Sadar police station.

According to details, police received information about the presence of three suspects on motorcycles in Allabad area for dacoity purposes. SHO Sadar police station Mujahid Khan Balouch who was on patrolling chased and tried to stop the three motorcyclists on which the suspects opened firing on police party.

In retaliation, the police party fired back and the dacoits used to hide into maize crops.

DSP Umar Farooq Baloch along with the police contingent reached the spot and police arrested two dacoits one in injured condition from the crops during a search operation. While another dacoit managed to escape from there.

The arrested dacoits were identified as Allah Rakha and Majid who were involved in dacoity, attempt to murder and other heinous crimes.

The injured dacoit was shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital for treatment.

aaj-sak