Two Dacoits Held During Police Encounter
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 11:00 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Two dacoits who were wanted by police in dozens of cases, including the murder of a security guard and shop robbery, were arrested in injured condition during a police encounter near Basti Nau in the jurisdiction of Gulgasht police station.
According to a police spokesman, New Multan police received a call that four armed robbers committed a robbery at M.A. Jinnah Road and fled from the scene.
SHO New Multan Ali Hassan Gillani, along with his team, started to chase the fleeing dacoits.
SHO Gulgasht Rao Zia-ur-Rehman tried to stop two motorcycles during a police picket near Basti Nau. The bandits opened fire on the police team.
In retaliation, two dacoits who were injured due to the firing of their own accomplices were arrested by the police.
The two other dacoits managed to escape from the scene. The police cordoned off the area and started searching for the fleeing dacoits.
The injured dacoits, namely Maqsood s/o Nazir Ahmad and Haider Ali s/o Maqsood Ahmad, were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
The arrested bandits were involved in the killing of a security guard during a dacoity bid at the Utility Bachat Bazar Baqirabad area a few days ago.
The case has been registered with the Gulgasht police station, and further investigation is underway.
