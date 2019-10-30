Two dacoits held for looting people on G.T Road in Islamabad

Islamabad Sihala police has arrested two dacoits involved in looting people on GT Road and recovered mobile phones, motorbike, weapon and valuables from them, police said

According to details, a team headed by of SHO Sihala police station Nusrat Ali nabbed two dacoits involved in looting people at gun point on G.T Road.

They have been identified as Faisal Javed and Mubashir Khanzada while police team also recovered 12 snatched mobile phones, weapons and motorbike from them.

During preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in areas of Sihala, Lohibher police stations and Rawalpindi. Further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing in their respective areas.