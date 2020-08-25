Two dacoits held in faisalabad

Muridwala police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 2 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Muridwala police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 2 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, police conducted a raid and arrested two dacoits identified as Ali Sher and Zahid and recovered Rs 600,000,mobile phones and illicit weapons from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.