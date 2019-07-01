UrduPoint.com
Two Dacoits Held In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:27 PM

Two dacoits held in Faisalabad

Civil Line police arrested two accused of vehicle lifting gang including its ring leader and recovered stolen items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) Civil Line police arrested two accused of vehicle lifting gang including its ring leader and recovered stolen items from their possession.

Police said on Monday that SHO Civil Line police station Shahid Sarwar Alvi along with his team conducted raids at various areas and arrested two members of vehicle lifting gang including Owais Lahore (ring leader) and his accomplice Abu Bakar.

The police recovered seven stolen motorcycles,six cars, weapons, mobile phones, cash, and other items from the possession.

During initial interrogation, the accused revealed that they sold to Aftab Pathan and Sheraz in Hayat Abad, Peshawar, at rate of Rs.400,000/- per vehicle.

Police registered case and started investigation.

