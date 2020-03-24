Two dacoits held in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) : Gulberg police arrested two dacoits after an encounter here on late Monday night.

Police spokesman said Tuesday that the police team during the routine patrolling signaled a suspected motorcyclist carrying two persons, but the accused instead of stopping there started firing at the police team.

However, police succeeded in arresting both the accused.

Meanwhile, the police recovered snatched motorcycle, cash, illicit weapons and mobile phones from their possession. The accused were identified as Asif r/o Sitiana road and Tabassum r/o chak 70-JB Mansooran.

It is pertinent to mention here that accused Asif was wanted to police in eight other dacoity-cases while six cases were registered against Tabassum.

Further investigations were under way.