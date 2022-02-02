UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoits Held In Injured Condition After Police Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Two dacoits held in injured condition after police encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two dacoits in injured condition after encounter and recovered stolen money and mobile phones from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Hussainabad police clashed with armed men on motorcycles in Latifabad Unit 4, as a result of which two robbers were caught while two of their accomplices escaped.

The spokesman said, in a statement, that after the exchange of fire, two accused Asghar Ali Chandio and Sajid Ali Marri were held in injured condition and both were shifted to Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

A cash amount of Rs 21,500 and three mobile phone sets were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused while two of their accomplices managed to escape, the spokesman said.

Police after registering three separate cases against the arrested accused also started further investigation while efforts are underway to arrest the absconding accused.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Mobile Money From

Recent Stories

Electricity tariff hike on cards: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

Electricity tariff hike on cards: Mian Zahid Hussain

12 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency’s Approval of Develop ..

15 minutes ago
 Bangladesh exporters get orders of 16 mln USD in l ..

Bangladesh exporters get orders of 16 mln USD in large exposition

13 minutes ago
 61 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

61 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

13 minutes ago
 Two Afghan journalists released after Taliban dete ..

Two Afghan journalists released after Taliban detention

13 minutes ago
 Morocco's trade deficit up 25 pct in 2021

Morocco's trade deficit up 25 pct in 2021

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>