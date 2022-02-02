Two dacoits held in injured condition after police encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two dacoits in injured condition after encounter and recovered stolen money and mobile phones from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Hussainabad police clashed with armed men on motorcycles in Latifabad Unit 4, as a result of which two robbers were caught while two of their accomplices escaped.

The spokesman said, in a statement, that after the exchange of fire, two accused Asghar Ali Chandio and Sajid Ali Marri were held in injured condition and both were shifted to Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

A cash amount of Rs 21,500 and three mobile phone sets were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused while two of their accomplices managed to escape, the spokesman said.

Police after registering three separate cases against the arrested accused also started further investigation while efforts are underway to arrest the absconding accused.