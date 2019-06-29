Two dacoits held in karachi

Two dacoits were arrested during a police encounter while a 7 year old girl was injured in other incident in Landhi, Karachi.Two dacoits not identified yet were busy in looting in Hamal Goth 2 near murgi when police reached the scene

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th June, 2019) Two dacoits were arrested during a police encounter while a 7 year old girl was injured in other incident in Landhi, Karachi.Two dacoits not identified yet were busy in looting in Hamal Goth 2 near murgi when police reached the scene.Upon spotting police they opened fire at them.

In retaliatory firing, one suspect identified as Amir sustained injuries.Police arrest both suspects and recovered motorcycle and weapons from their possession.On the other hand, a seven year old girl was injured after a bullet coming from unknown direction hit with her near landhi manzil pump.The girl was shifted to nearby local hospital for first aid.