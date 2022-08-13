UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoits Held Involved In Driver Abduction; Cattle Worth Rs 9 Lac Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2022 | 06:00 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The Dera Police have arrested two dacoits involved in robbery of cattle worth over Rs 900,000 and abduction of a driver from Chashma road, a Police spokesman said on Saturday.

According to the details, five suspects took three buffaloes and three heifers worth over nine lace rupees at gunpoint from a 'Datson Dala' during night time from Chashma road near Al-Noor Hotel in the limits of Paharpur police station.

The suspects also abducted the driver of Datson Dala named Fayaz.

A police team led by DSP Fazal Rahim Khan and Paharpur SHO Samar Abbas, carried out a successful operation and traced two accused involved in the incident including Ajmal son of Haq Nawaz and Muhammad Imran son of Ghulam Rabbani.

The police also recovered the buffaloes and heifers from their possession. The efforts were underway to arrest the remaining three accused.

Earlier, the abducted driver had also been recovered.

