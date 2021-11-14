UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoits Held, Looted Cash 8.8 Mln Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 09:50 AM

Two dacoits held, looted cash 8.8 mln recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Local police claimed to arrest two dangerous dacoits and recovered looted items worth Rs 8.8 millions from their possession.

According to DSP Imran Rasheed and SHO Sadar Danish Ali, six unknown bandits had looted a truck, loaded with precious articles at Chaman Bypass, on October 1, 2021.

The dacoits allegedly tied the driver and threw him at a deserted place along the road.

The dacoits managed to drove away the loaded truck.

Muzaffargarh police, taking edge of modern technology, geo fencing, managed to trace two dacoits namely Shabbir Ahmed and Imran alias Mani.

Police recovered cash Rs 8.8 from houses of the dacoits. Similarly, the truck was recovered from Khanpur Bagga area.

Police is conducting raids to arrest the other fleeing dacoits. The total worth of looted articles was over Rs 22 millions, said police officers.

