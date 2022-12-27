UrduPoint.com

Two Dacoits Held; Looted Cash, Mobile Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Two dacoits held; looted cash, mobile recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police claimed to have arrested two dacoits and recovered the looted cash, mobile phone, and weapon used in the crime, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He said a team of Paharpur Police Station, led by DSP Paharpur Circle Muhammad Imran Kundi and Paharpur SHO Zafar Abbas, traced a dacoity incident that occurred on December 12, 2022, at a shop in the Hafizabad area.

The two accused involved in the dacoity were arrested while the looted cash, Rs 4930, mobile phone, other items, and a 9mm pistol along with ammunition were recovered from them.

The arrested accused included Syed Ullah, son of Sherma Khan Wazir, resident of Sem-Nala, and Syed Wali, son of Sher Ali Khan Dawar, resident of Karim City.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Circle Hafizabad December From Weapon

Recent Stories

CBUAE cancels registration of BH Insurance Brokera ..

CBUAE cancels registration of BH Insurance Brokerage LLC

1 hour ago
 UAE President, Mauritanian President discuss bilat ..

UAE President, Mauritanian President discuss bilateral relations over phone

2 hours ago
 UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

2 hours ago
 UAE tops world in technical and vocational educati ..

UAE tops world in technical and vocational education and training in UNDP&#039;s ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Her ..

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Here’s What We Know So Far

3 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation published world first Natio ..

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vert ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.