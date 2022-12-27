Two dacoits held; looted cash, mobile recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police claimed to have arrested two dacoits and recovered the looted cash, mobile phone, and weapon used in the crime, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He said a team of Paharpur Police Station, led by DSP Paharpur Circle Muhammad Imran Kundi and Paharpur SHO Zafar Abbas, traced a dacoity incident that occurred on December 12, 2022, at a shop in the Hafizabad area.

The two accused involved in the dacoity were arrested while the looted cash, Rs 4930, mobile phone, other items, and a 9mm pistol along with ammunition were recovered from them.

The arrested accused included Syed Ullah, son of Sherma Khan Wazir, resident of Sem-Nala, and Syed Wali, son of Sher Ali Khan Dawar, resident of Karim City.