Two Dacoits Held, Looted Items Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two members of dangerous gang including ring leader involved in robbery and motorcycle theft and also recovered looted items from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Bahaudin Zakariya police led by SHO Inspector Irshad Hussain raided and arrested two members of Junaid alias Joni gang including ring leader Junaid and Muhammad Mudassir.

Police have also recovered Rs 276,000 cash and two motorcycles while two pistols and bullets from their possession.

About 18 cases of robbery, motorcycle stealing and heinous crimes were traced while more revelations were expected from the arrested accused during interrogation.

