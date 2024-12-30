Two dacoits held; snatched bikes recovered in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The district police on Monday claimed to have arrested two dacoits recovering two snatched bikes from them in the limits of Shorkot police station.

According to police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Noman along with SHO Samar Abbas traced two dacoity cases arresting two accused dacoits namely Rehmat Ullah son of Wazir Khan and Safeer Ullah son of Asmat Ullah.

The police also recovered two snatched motorcycles from them.

Later, the recovered bikes were handed over to the owners.