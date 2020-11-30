Two dacoits held, snatched cash and valuables recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Sabzi Mandi Police has arrested two persons involved in dacoities and recovered snatched cash, nine mobile phones, motorbike and weapon from their possession a police spokesman said.

He said that a police team headed by Station House Officer Sabzi Mandi Police Station Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal busted two members' dacoit gang involved in snatching valuables at gun point.

They have been identified as Abdullah and Yasir while police team recovered snatched cash, nine mobile phones, motorbike and illegal weapons from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in various areas of Sabzi Mandi and Shams Colony police stations. Separate cases have been registered in Sabzi Mandi police stations against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.