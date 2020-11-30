UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dacoits Held, Snatched Cash And Valuables Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 04:10 PM

Two dacoits held, snatched cash and valuables recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Sabzi Mandi Police has arrested two persons involved in dacoities and recovered snatched cash, nine mobile phones, motorbike and weapon from their possession a police spokesman said.

He said that a police team headed by Station House Officer Sabzi Mandi Police Station Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal busted two members' dacoit gang involved in snatching valuables at gun point.

They have been identified as Abdullah and Yasir while police team recovered snatched cash, nine mobile phones, motorbike and illegal weapons from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in various areas of Sabzi Mandi and Shams Colony police stations. Separate cases have been registered in Sabzi Mandi police stations against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Mobile From Weapon

Recent Stories

PM directs to take steps for financial assistance, ..

8 minutes ago

Vivo Launches the Limited Edition Moonlight Sonata ..

20 minutes ago

Moscow Congratulated Sandu on Moldovan Presidentia ..

36 seconds ago

Residents decry low gas pressure, outages in Askar ..

37 seconds ago

Govt making efforts to build international-standar ..

39 seconds ago

PTI notifies extension of an Advisory Council rega ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.