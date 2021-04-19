UrduPoint.com
Two Dacoits Held; Snatched Cash, Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 41 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Two dacoits held; snatched cash, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Sabzi Mandi Police has arrested two persons involved in dacoities and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in the city and trace those involved in dacoity cases.

Following their directions, SP (Industrial-Area) Liaquat Hayat Niazi constituted a team under the supervision of DSP Mubarik Ali included Station House Officer Sabzi Mandi Police Station.

Sub-Inspector Liaquat Ali along with other officials which successfully busted two members' dacoit gang involved in snatching valuables at gun point.

They have been identified as Zahir-Ullah s/o Janta Gul and Bukhtair resident of Afghanistan.

The police team also recovered snatched cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in various areas of city.

Separate cases have been registered in Sabzi Mandi police station against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Afzal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

