Two Dacoits Held; Stolen Bikes, Cash Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Two dacoits held; stolen bikes, cash recovered

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The Tank police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two dacoits and recovered four stolen motorcycles, cash, and weapons from them in a successful operation conducted within the limits of the Malazai police station.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftekhar Ali Shah took notice of several bike-snatching incidents at Sharbatti Adda on Tank-Malazai Road and formed a special team to trace the dacoits.

The special team led by Malazai Police Station SHO Sami Ullah Khan and supervised by DSP Rural Chan Shah traced the dacoit group using modern scientific techniques and arrested two alleged dacoits, namely Muhammad Din, son of Sifat, and Mutti Ullah, son of Malley Khan.

The police also recovered four motorcycles, Rs 4,000 cash, and one mobile phone that was snatched from citizens at gunpoint. Besides, another motorcycle and a pistol, along with five cartridges that were used in the crime, were also recovered from them.

