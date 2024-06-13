Open Menu

Two Dacoits Held; Stolen Mobiles, Cash Recovered

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The district police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two dacoits involved in multiple cases of robberies, in the limits of Cantt and City police stations.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) City Circle Muhammad Adnan told that following the directions of District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, the district police have tightened a noose around anti-social elements and traced multiple dacoity incidents that took place in the jurisdictions of Cantt and City police stations.

A police team led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with Station House Officer (SHO) City police station Zeshan Iqbal and SHO Cantt Arslan Khan Gandapur arrested two dacoits named Junaid son of Javed and Taib Ullah son of Latif, residents of Tank.

It is worth mentioning here that the police have already arrested the ringleader of the dacoits gang named Bilal son of Badi-u-Zaman, a resident of Tank. The police have also recovered all the mobile phones and Rs 400,000 cash snatched during the dacoity incidents.

SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan said the protection of life and property of people was the prime responsibility of police which would be fulfilled at any cost.

