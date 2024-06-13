Two Dacoits Held; Stolen Mobiles, Cash Recovered
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The district police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two dacoits involved in multiple cases of robberies, in the limits of Cantt and City police stations.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) City Circle Muhammad Adnan told that following the directions of District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, the district police have tightened a noose around anti-social elements and traced multiple dacoity incidents that took place in the jurisdictions of Cantt and City police stations.
A police team led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with Station House Officer (SHO) City police station Zeshan Iqbal and SHO Cantt Arslan Khan Gandapur arrested two dacoits named Junaid son of Javed and Taib Ullah son of Latif, residents of Tank.
It is worth mentioning here that the police have already arrested the ringleader of the dacoits gang named Bilal son of Badi-u-Zaman, a resident of Tank. The police have also recovered all the mobile phones and Rs 400,000 cash snatched during the dacoity incidents.
SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan said the protection of life and property of people was the prime responsibility of police which would be fulfilled at any cost.
Recent Stories
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tahir lauds role of EU for providing IT equipment to Balochistan Assembly10 seconds ago
-
Mirpurkhas prepares for Monsoon season20 seconds ago
-
PM directs federal ministries, deptt heads to utilize Task Management System24 seconds ago
-
Five people injured in traffic accident in Mansehra29 seconds ago
-
Rs. 42.6bln allocated for Primary & Secondary Healthcare in Punjab Budget 2024-2510 minutes ago
-
IUB improves Times Higher Education impact ranking10 minutes ago
-
District Development Committee reviews progress of ongoing schemes10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO review security arrangements for foreigners, Eid holidays, tri-border areas in DG ..10 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt earmarks Rs 2.6bln for Information & Culture10 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt allocates Rs 47.48 bln for justice administration20 minutes ago
-
East Zone police enhance security measures for cattle market20 minutes ago
-
Pb govt takes “Green” steps to meet climate changes30 minutes ago