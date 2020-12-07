UrduPoint.com
Two Dacoits Held, Valuables And Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Two dacoits held, valuables and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Sabzi Mandi Police has arrested two persons involved in dacoities and recovered snatched mobile phones, motorbike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that a team headed by DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan busted two members' dacoit gang involved in snatching valuables at gun point.

They have been identified as Kareem and Akber Khan.

Police team also recovered snatched mobile phones, motorbike and illegal weapons from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in various areas of Sabzi Mandi. Separate cases have been registered in Sabzi Mandi police stations against the nabbed persons and further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

