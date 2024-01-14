Two Dacoits In Police Custody Injured During Encounter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2024 | 11:30 AM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Two dacoits in police custody were injured by the firing of their own accomplices during a police encounter.
According to details, Gaggu Mandi police were bringing two dacoits, Danish and Najam, for recovery. Meanwhile, three unknown accomplices of the accused opened fire on the police team near Chak No. 201/EB to get their accomplices freed from police custody.
Both dacoits sustained serious injuries from the firing of their own accomplices.
SHO Gaggu Mandi police station Adnan Jameel Tipu shifted the injured to the hospital for treatment.
Police teams were formed for the arrest of the fleeing dacoits.
The injured dacoits were active criminals and were from an inter-district dacoit gang. 19 and 22 cases were traced, respectively, against Danish and Najam in districts Vehari, Donga Bonga, City B division Kurianwali, and Sadar Bahawal Nagar.
