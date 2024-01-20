Open Menu

Two Dacoits In Police Custody Injured During Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Two dacoits in police custody were injured by the firing of their own accomplices during police encounter here Saturday.

According to details, Raja Raam police was bringing back two accused of dacoity cases, named Muhammad Shahzad alias Bappi and Nouman.

Meanwhile, four accomplices of the accused riding on motorcycles opened fires on the police team near Mouza Nawan Chak to get their accomplices freed from the police custody.

The both dacoits sustained serious injuries by the firing of own accomplices and were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The injured dacoits were recorded in over 17 cases of dacoity, robbery, motorcycle snatching and others.

Special teams were formed for the arrest of the fleeing dacoits.

Raja Raam police registered the case and started legal action.

