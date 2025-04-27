Two Dacoits Injured, Arrested After Firing On Police
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested two dacoits in injured condition after they opened fire on police officials in the Tarnol police limits on Sunday.
An official told APP that the suspects, identified as Zubair Shah and Samiullah, were apprehended during a police operation after committing a snatching incident in the Golra police jurisdiction. The accused attempted to flee towards Tarnol but were intercepted by the police.
He said that thanks to precautionary measures, all police personnel remained safe during the exchange of fire. The police were conducting routine checking late at night within the Tarnol police limits when they signaled two suspicious motorcycle riders to stop.
He said that instead of complying, the suspects started indiscriminate firing on the police party. Demonstrating exceptional bravery, the Tarnol police successfully arrested both suspects.
He said that two 30-bore pistols and a motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects. Initial investigations revealed that 14 cases of serious crimes had already been registered against them in Islamabad.
He said that police teams are conducting raids to apprehend the accomplices of the arrested suspects.
Meanwhile, DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq appreciated the police team’s bravery and announced rewards for their courageous performance.
APP/rzr-mkz
