Two Dacoits Injured During Encounter With Police
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 02:00 PM
DARYA KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Two robbers has been injured in encounter with a police during last night.
The police spokesman said a police team was transferring two dacoits namely Kahirullah and Allah Nawaz to the police station when their accomplices opened fire on the police van.
The robbers belonged to Khaira gang, he said, adding in retaliation, the accused got injured and were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ.
The spokesman the attackers managed to escape from the scene successfully, and the police team took a motorcycle and a rifle into custody during the encounter.
He said 12 cases of robbery had been registered against the accused.
APP/mja/378
