Two Dacoits Injured In Encounter Expires In Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Two dacoits injured in encounter expires in hospital

Two alleged dacoits were injured in a police encounter and expired in the hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Two alleged dacoits were injured in a police encounter and expired in the hospital.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that two dacoits looted a citizen near Tiles Wala graveyard Raza Abad and escaped from the scene.

Receiving information, SHO Raza Abad Khawaja Imran Mannan rushed to the spot and started chase of the outlaws. In the meantime, SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station Asim Rasheed Mahais also reached on the spot during routine patrolling.

The police encircled the criminals and directed them for surrender but they opened indiscriminate firing on the police party.

The police also returned fire in self-defense and during this encounter both outlaws received serious bullet injuries and were rushed to Allied Hospital where they breathed their last amid receiving intensive care treatment.

Police spokesman said that these criminals were later on identified as Ali Abbas resident of Jameel Park Kokianwala and Owais of Lahore Chowk. They were wanted to the police in dacoity, robbery and encounter cases whereas their third accomplice Hamza was still at large.

These outlaws also injured Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gulfam Adil couple of days ago over resistance during a dacoity on Jhang Road and the ASI was still under treatment in the hospital, he added.

