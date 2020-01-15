Two dacoits injured in shootout in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

Two alleged robbers were injured in a shootout with police near Nighebanpura railway level crossing, in the precincts of Mansoorabad police on late Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) : Two alleged robbers were injured in a shootout with police near Nighebanpura railway level crossing, in the precincts of Mansoorabad police on late Tuesday.

According to police, two armed motorcyclists were in a spree of robbery near Nighebanpura railway level crossing when a team of Dolphin force reached the spot.

On spoting police, the robbers opened fire at police team. In retaliation, the police returned fire and a result of which two outlaws received bullet injuries in the legs.

The outlaws were identified as Waseem of Green Town and Zahid of Nawabanwala.

Police have arrested the robbers and shifted them to Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

A case has been registered against the accused.